FBR Upward Revises Value of Supply of CNG to Consumers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has upward revised the value of the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) to CNG consumers to charge sales tax to CNG stations.

The FBR issued SRO.581(I)/2024 to supersede SRO 587(I)/2022 on Thursday. The FBR has increased the value of supply to the CNG consumers to charge sales tax from CNG stations by the gas transmission and distribution companies.

Now, the FBR will charge 18 percent sales tax based on value of Rs. 200 on supply to the CNG stations.

The value of supply of the CNG has been increased from Rs. 140 per kg to Rs. 200 per kg for Region-I covering Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Potohar Region (Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Gujar Khan).

The value of supply of the CNG has also been increased from Rs. 135 per kg to Rs. 200 per kg for Region-II covering the areas of Sindh and Punjab excluding the Potohar Region.