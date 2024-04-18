Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns Set to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in New Hollywood Movie

Following his historic WWE WrestleMania 40 match with Cody Rhodes, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is taking a break from wrestling to star in the upcoming Hollywood film Good Fortune with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

The “Tribal Chief” was spotted on the set of the film, which is being directed by comedian Aziz Ansari. The film also stars Ansari himself, along with Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves, and Seth Rogen. In Good Fortune, Keanu Reeves portrays Gabriel, a guardian angel, while Seth Rogen plays Jeff, a wealthy individual with odd jobs to offer. Roman Reigns’s role in the film has yet to be disclosed, adding an air of mystery to his involvement.

Principal photography for “Good Fortune” commenced in January 2024 after a delay caused by a writers’ strike. Keke Palmer, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Reigns on set, had previously announced the start of filming on social media. Roman’s appearance in the snapshot suggests that he may have joined the production recently, although details about his role remain scarce.

Good Fortune marks Reigns’s fourth foray into feature films, following his appearances in WWE Studios projects and a role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. WWE President Nick Khan has expressed optimism about Reigns’s prospects in Hollywood, signalling the company’s support for his ventures beyond the wrestling ring.

Reigns’s Hollywood pursuits come on the heels of his historic WrestleMania 40 match, where he headlined his ninth WrestleMania event. Despite his defeat to Cody Rhodes, ending his 1,316-day reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns’s legacy in the wrestling world remains unparalleled.