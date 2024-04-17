John Cena and Rhea Ripley’s Eerily Similar Championship Run Shocks Fans

Rhea Ripley recently relinquished her WWE Women’s Championship title due to injury after 380 days of her reign as champion, resembling John Cena’s feat, as he retained the WWE Championship for the exact number of days.

‘The Nightmare’, recently announced that she will vacate her championship belt after she picked up an injury following a backstage scuffle with her bitter rival Liv Morgan.

ALSO READ Usman Khan Sheds Light on His Strenuous Journey to Pakistan Team

Ripley retained the WWE Women’s World Champion title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month while enjoying a fantastic WWE run since defeating Charlotte Flair in WrestleMania last year.

Similarly, John Cena retained the title for 380 days in 2007, relinquishing his title due to injury a story reminiscent of that of Rhea Ripley.

The reign is widely regarded as one of the best John Cena title reigns, however, the two iconic runs of the two athletes ended in mirroring heartbreaking fashion.

ALSO READ Match Ratings from Blockbuster WrestleMania 40

In September 2006, John Cena defeated Edge in a TLC chair match at ‘Unforgiven 2006’ event to win the WWE Championship. From there on he held the title for 380 days, beating damn near everyone who stepped in front of him.

It is yet to be seen how WWE will determine its new champion in the WWE Women’s World Championship category following Ripley’s decision to vacate the title.