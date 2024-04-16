The Undertaker Believes WrestleMania Appearance Provided Him Closure on His Wrestling Career

WWE Superstar, The Undertaker, spoke about how hard it’s been to come to terms with his retirement from Pro Wrestling at the age of 58 years.

The Undertaker chokeslammed The Rock in front of 70,000+ spectators in the pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, as part of the payoff to a multi-year story that’s propelled the business to heights it hasn’t seen in the last few decades.

Talking on a podcast, Undertaker said, “Here’s the coolest thing about the whole week. I’ve only shared this, until now, with Michelle [Taker’s wife, Michelle McCool]. Something happened. I’ve been struggling with it since I retired but this weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun, obviously, it was fun. Doing this for as long as I have and being involved and that, and how important that storyline was and is but when it was over and I’m running out of the building, I’m like ‘I’m good now.”

Taker elaborated about the WrestleMania XL: “It was such a cool weekend all the way around and then to have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was so cool. It was really cool, it was a great feeling. It really is an amazing feeling because I don’t have that pressure now. It’s been difficult the last couple of years, especially at Mania. Even going to a regular premium live event, I’ve told you this, I would leave before the matches because I get so to the point where I need to be out there.

“So I was out there, and my goodness what a moment to have. It’s such a great storyline but, man, it was like I can close this book.”