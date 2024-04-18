FPCCI Wavies 50% Membership Fee of Women Chambers

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) waived off a 50 percent membership fee for women’s chambers.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said,

The country and society cannot progress without the full role of women, this step is very important for women’s empowerment by reducing the membership fee for women by 50 percent. We have fulfilled our promise, for which the full credit goes to the leadership of UBG, who had promised their community during the election campaign today we kept that promise.

Federation President Atif Ikram further said that Pakistani women are extremely talented and we are striving to empower them in the economic field. If Pakistan is to progress, we have to make our women educated, skilled, and empowered to business women.