Heartwarming Scene as WWE Star LA Knight Surprises Fan On His Birthday [Video]

WWE Wrestler LA Knight surprised TikTok influencer Derek Baker on his birthday as the heartwarming video went viral on social media.

The American professional wrestler is right now competing in the Monday Night RAW and WWE Friday Night Smackdown shows.

Derek Baker is a social media influencer who is suffering from ‘Down Syndrome’ disease and has influenced thousands of people by showcasing his talents as an Olympic swimmer in a special category and a basketball, and softball player.

On his 27th birthday, Derek was pleasantly surprised when he met the WWE wrestler at a metro station bus stop. LA Knight’s influence on the social media sensation was quite evident as they shared the wholesome moment with a selfie.

His social media team posted on his Instagram page ‘Baker Banter’, “Thanks for being so kind, LA Knight! You made Derek’s birthday so special!”

LA Knight started his career in 2003, however, he is regarded as one of the most unsuccessful stars in the World of wrestling considering he has never won a major title in his life.

Although the wrestler’s on-the-mic skills and the way he communicates in the ring with the audience are immaculate, he possesses a magnetic aura that has made him a star on social media in the eyes of Gen-Z in recent years.

He also dubbed the voice of ‘The Rock’ in the WWE Mayhem console game which gave recognition for his talent on the mic and mimicry antics.