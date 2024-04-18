How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 1st T20I

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the Green Shirts and the Kiwis prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in United States and West Indies.

Pakistan Cricket Board released captain, Babar Azam, statement, “This five-match T20I series holds a lot of importance for us as we look forward to preparing for the all-important mega-event. We had a great fitness camp in Kakul and are looking forward to express ourselves as unit.

“New Zealand will challenge us at different points in the series, serving as a fine work out for the Pakistan side. The prospect of having a blend of youth and experience in the side excites me as a leader.”

The Kiwi skipper, Michael Bracewell, gave his input, “I’m proud to be leading the team on this tour. We’ll look to play entertaining cricket as a side and take the game forward. Most of the players in our squad have played a lot of T20 Cricket growing up and they are very well equipped with the knowledge of this format. Pakistan are formidable side at home and we’ll look to put challenges in their backyard.”

The series will be shown live on A Sports HD and Geo Super, while ARY ZAP, Tamasha and Tapmad will live stream across the country.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 PM local time and the first will be bowled at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand will also be telecasted live internationally including India and the UK.