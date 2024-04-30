Gold Price in Pakistan Continues Downward Trend

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the second straight day this week on Tuesday, going down by Rs. 2,000 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 2,000 per tola to Rs. 241,900, while the price of 10 grams registered a decrease of Rs. 1,715 to Rs. 207,390.

Last week, the price of the precious metal in the local market fell by Rs. 7,800 per tola while Monday saw the price dip by another Rs. 500 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $2,314.48 per ounce as of 1104 GMT, while the US gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $2,325.40.