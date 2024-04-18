Jinnah Stadium Islamabad Likely Venue for Football National Challenge Cup

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has opted for Jinnah Stadium as the venue for the National Challenge Cup knockouts stage.

Recently, the Sports Board Pakistan (SBP) refused to provide the Punjab Athletic Stadium in Lahore to conduct the National Challenge Cup matches in early May considering the CM Punjab Pink Games 2024 are scheduled from May 2 to May 6 at the same venue.

ALSO READ Here’s What Babar Azam Has to Say on Rift Rumors With Shaheen Afridi

The Federation has already written a letter to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for access to the stadium and its training vicinity so that the National Challenge Cup can be conducted in the country’s biggest football stadium.

PFF announced earlier that the competition would be held from May 1 to May 12 while all the 16 departmental and club teams had been sent invitations to participate in the knockout round of the tournament.

The departments of the country who are willing to participate in the National Challenge Cup have requested the PFF NC to delay Pakistan’s primary cup competition by at least two weeks so that they can call up their top players and prepare for the tournament properly.

The official of the state-owned department has said that the departments are ready to play in the premium football cup competition of the country but has urged the NC to delay it by two weeks as the departmental teams need time to prepare.

ALSO READ Sri Lanka Creates World Record in Run-Chase Against South Africa Women

PFF also announced that the National Women’s Football Championship which comprises 16 teams will commence from May 5 and its final will be held on May 21.