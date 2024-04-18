No Respite As Pak Rupee Falls 4th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee fell 4th day in a row against the US Dollar after opening trade at 279 in the interbank market.

It was bearish against the greenback and other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 279 most of the day before closing at the 278 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278-280 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 278.44 after losing four paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.66 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.54 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.54 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost four paisas today.

The PKR was red against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost one paisa against the UAE Dirham (AED), one paisa against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), 57 paisas against the British Pound (GBP), 94 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and Rs. 1.62 against the Euro (EUR).

It lost 89 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.