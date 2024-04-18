Pakistan’s Petroleum Imports Surge 25% to $1.5 Billion in March 2024

Pakistan’s petroleum imports rose 25 percent to $1.5 billion in March 2024 compared to imports of $1.2 billion reported in the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY23).

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the imports in March 2024 were also 21 percent higher compared to imports of $1.24 billion reported in February 2024.

According to a breakdown of the import numbers by Arif Habib Limited, the imports of petroleum products in March 2024 stood at $497 million, up 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The imports of petroleum crude witnessed a YoY increase of 68 percent and stood at $635 million. The imports of natural gas (liquefied) were down 3 percent YoY and stood at $293 million while petroleum gas (liquefied) imports stood at $81 million, up 84 percent on a YoY basis.

During 9MFY24, the total petroleum imports stood at $12.08 billion, down 8 percent compared to imports of $13.08 billion reported in the same period of FY23.