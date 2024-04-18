Rohit Sharma Wants Pakistan and India to Play Bilateral Cricket [Video]

Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, supports the idea of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, saying that it will be “fantastic” for Test cricket.

On an international podcast, former England captain, Michael Vaughan, asked Rohit about the possibility of Pakistan and India resuming normal cricket ties and would it be of interest to him if the two nations played a bilateral series.

Rohit replied, “I totally believe that! They are a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. I think it would be a good contest, especially if you play in the overseas condition. That would be awesome.”

Captain Rohit gave the reference of the last time these countries played each other in a Test match: “Last test match played between India and Pakistan was way back I think in 2006 or 2008 (2007), where Wasim Jaffar got a double hundred in Kolkata.”

The Indian captain’s words indicate that he is a proponent of India-Pakistan encounters. These fixtures are heaven for the marketers and a treat for the supporters.

“I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in the ICC tournaments. So, it doesn’t even matter. I am only interested in pure cricket. I am not looking at anything else. It’s just pure cricket. A battle between bat and ball. It will be a great contest so why not.”

Pakistan face India in the Group Stage of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York on June 09.