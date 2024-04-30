Indonesia Planning to Give Citizenship to Talented Foreign Workers

Indonesia is contemplating offering dual citizenship to individuals of Indonesian descent as a strategy to draw more skilled workers into the country, a senior cabinet minister revealed on Tuesday.

According to Indonesian law, the country does not recognize dual citizenship for adults. Children holding two passports are required to choose one and renounce the other upon reaching the age of 18.

Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, disclosed the government’s intention to grant dual citizenship to former Indonesian citizens residing overseas, although specific details were not provided.

Luhut made these remarks before Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who pledged a $1.7 billion investment in Indonesia. During the briefing attended by Microsoft’s chief executive officer, Luhut outlined the country’s aspirations to have nearly 3,000 skilled youths ready to work as developers by 2029 and establish an artificial intelligence center in Bali.

“We also invite diaspora Indonesia and we give them also, soon, dual citizenship,” Luhut stated. “Which I think will … bring very skilled Indonesians back to Indonesia.”

Between 2019 and 2022, nearly 4,000 Indonesians acquired Singaporean citizenship, according to data from the Directorate General of Immigration. However, the immigration agency did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the plans for dual citizenship.

Indonesia’s current legislation prohibits dual citizenship, despite facing a brain drain as many talented individuals seek better job opportunities abroad. Approximately 1,000 Indonesian students aged between 25 and 35 opt to become Singaporean citizens each year, as per the country’s immigration director.

The issue of dual citizenship sparked controversy in 2016 when President Joko Widodo dismissed Arcandra Tahar as energy and mining minister within a month of assuming office, following reports of him holding both US and Indonesian passports.