SECP Exposes Rs. 5 Billion Insider-Trading Scandal At State Life Insurance

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 5:17 pm

The SECP has filed a criminal complaint against two individuals who were found involved in front-running equity trading by Investments of State Life Insurance, during the period from October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

The criminal complaint number 15 of 2024, dated April 8, 2024, has been filed at the Special Court (Offenses in Banks), Karachi.

ALSO READ

According to the findings of the SECP’s investigation team, a day trader namely Abdul Basit, in collusion with an Assistant General manager (AGM) Investments of State Life Insurance, the institutional investor in this case, engaged in purchasing shares before the placement of buy orders by the State Life, subsequently selling those shares to the institution.

Sources told ProPakistani that the total estimated value of trade was Rs. 5 billion, traded from October 2021 to December 31, 2021, resulting in losses for the institution and gains for the trader.

The analysis of order-level data by the SECP investigation team revealed that a day trader, with the active connivance of an investment officer of the institutional investor, purchased shares before the placement of buy orders by the institutional investor and subsequently sold those shares to the institutional investor.

ALSO READ

The practice continued for a few months. A substantial portion of the trades executed by the day trader during this period matched with trades executed by institutional investors as a counterparty.

This resulted in losses to the institutional investor and gains to the day trader. There is strong evidence that the investment officer of the institutional investor was actively colluding with the day trader.

SECP is committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the capital market to enhance investors’ confidence.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>