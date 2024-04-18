Semi-Finalists of UEFA Champions League Confirmed After Blockbuster Clashes

The UEFA Champions League was full of drama and scintillating matches as the quarterfinals finally ended with the final four being decided with two German sides, one French team, and a Spanish team.

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) booked their places in the final four of the Champions League providing fans with underdog stories and high-quality matches between European giants.

Real Madrid defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on penalties, ending the dreams of Pep Guardiola’s men of winning the coveted treble.

Rodrygo struck in the 12th minute to give the 14-time UCL champions the lead but Manchester City fought back in the second half with a stunning strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

The game was poised at 4-4 on aggregate at the end of extra time with the Los Blancos winning the tie on penalties producing a nerve-wracking end.

On the other hand, Arsenal could not go past a solid Bayern side as the Bavarians edged past the Gunners in a scintillating clash. Joshua Kimmich broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute to give Bayern the lead against Arsenal while producing a masterclass defensive performance.

Matthijs De Ligt and Eric Dier were the performers of the night at the Allianz Arena for Bayern while Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin produced masterful performances for Real Madrid, showcasing grit and tenacity to stop Manchester City from breaching their defence.

It was a night of defiance and resilience from both the defences of Bayern and Real Madrid who will face each other in the semifinals, a clash which will certainly pose as a blockbuster game between the European royalties.

While on the other side of the bracket, Dortmund will face Paris Saint Germain in the second semifinal, the two legs will be held on April 30 and May 7.