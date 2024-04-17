EA FC 24 Servers Down

PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 4:46 pm

Servers of Electronic Arts premier football video game, FC 24, are temporarily unavailable, according to user reports.

EA ensures that their servers are almost always active so that a seamless gaming experience is provided, but some users have complained of the servers being down.

The official EA FC 24 account on X, previously Twitter, posted earlier: “We have a maintenance coming up on April 17, 06:00 to 10:00 UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.

Match creation will be disabled 30 min before the maintenance.

Titles impacted: EA SPORTS FC 24, FIFA 23/22 on all platforms.”

The audience will still be able to play the single-player version of the game but for anything requiring matchmaking the luck will run out, for the next few hours at least.

The planned four-hour break in service is scheduled to finish at 10:00 UTC, which equates to 3 PM in Pakistan.

EA FC 24 springs back to life as planned with an extended period of maintenance designed to prepare the game ahead of the upcoming ‘Team of the Season’ finale promo.

