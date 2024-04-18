WISPAP Chairman Addresses Concerns on CVAS Licensing Matters

The Wireless & Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) chairman has addressed concerns regarding CVAS (Class Value Added Services Voice & Data) licensing.

In a statement, the WISPAP chairman said he commends the thorough examination of these issues and aligns itself with the major points brought forth during the deliberations by another network association in a recent meeting.

One significant concern raised is the restrictive nature of the current framework, particularly the requirement imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) which binds CVAS operators to collaborate with access providers. This arrangement risks empowering entities prone to malpractice and exploitation, thereby jeopardizing the integrity of the industry.

Furthermore, the licensing process for cable operators, already engaged with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), presents a convoluted challenge. The potential integration of operators with a history of unethical conduct could destabilize the business environment and undermine the efforts of law-abiding stakeholders.

The WISPAP chairman called upon the PTA to establish a standardized approach for the advancement of CVAS operators. Specifically, we advocate for the removal of voice communication obligations from the Fixed Local Loop (FLL) requirements and a reduction in licensing fees. By modernizing the licensing framework and aligning it with current market demands, operators can efficiently upgrade their existing licenses to the Local Loop (LL) standard, thus better-serving consumer needs.

As a representative body dedicated to promoting the interests of wireless internet service providers, the chairman said WISPAP remains committed to fostering an environment conducive to innovation, fair competition, and consumer welfare. We urge all stakeholders to join us in advocating for reforms that safeguard the future of the industry and enhance the quality of services provided to the Pakistani populace, the chairman added.