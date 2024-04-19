Here’s the Latest List of Most Valuable Combat Sports in the World Including WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lead the Forbes list of the most valuable combat sports in the world.

The UFC stood head and shoulders above the rest in the Forbes list with a value of $11.3 billion while WWE made it to the second place in the pecking order at $6.8 billion followed by AEW which stands at $2 billion.

ALSO READ Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns Set to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in New Hollywood Movie

Meanwhile, One Championship promotion recorded its revenue at $1.3 billion, and the ‘Matchroom Boxing’ promotion accumulated $850 million in its revenue.

The Most Valuable Combat Sports Promotions 2024 according to @Forbes: 1 – UFC ($11.3billion)

2 – WWE ($6.8billion)

3 – AEW ($2billion)

4 – One Championship ($1.3billion)

5 – Matchroom Boxing ($850million) pic.twitter.com/HoaTMUJODg — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 18, 2024

UFC 300 generated a revenue of 16.5 million while achieving the third-highest gross in the company’s history under its blockbuster banner.

In September 2023, less than a year ago the UFC and WWE merged under a single parent company known as TKO Group Holdings.

The two companies generated triple the revenue of all the other promotions on the list and both the companies boasted a revenue of $800 million from media rights alone.

Former fighters accused the UFC promotion recently of restricting them from maximizing their earnings which resulted in a settlement that was reached last month where UFC has to pay an amount of $335 million to the fighters.

ALSO READ Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Forced To Relinquish Her WWE Title Due To Injury

Meanwhile, boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua made it to the Forbes list as well while no MMA fighters managed to appear in the Forbes’ 2023 list.