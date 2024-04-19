PFF Postpones National Women’s Championship Amid Concerns From Club Representatives

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on Monday that the National Women’s Football Championship 2024 has been postponed, originally scheduled to commence on May 5 in Karachi.

The federation has decided in response to feedback from representatives of various clubs, who expressed concerns regarding potential clashes between the championship schedule and the academic commitments of their players.

ALSO READ FA Cup Will No Longer Have Replays From Next Season

In the wake of the circumstances, the PFF has decided to postpone the event with the revised schedule for the National Women’s Football Championship 2024 to be announced soon, following further consultation with club representatives and careful consideration of all relevant factors.

Previously, the PFF extended invitations to all participating clubs and eagerly awaited their confirmations so that they could finalize the draw, unveiling the match schedule along with the designated venues this month.

The women’s championship final was scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, where 16 teams were supposed to participate in the tournament.

The mega-event will see the participating teams divided into four groups. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

In 2021, the National Women’s Championship was held in the same format, however, it faced an abrupt halt following the attack on the PFF building by former PFF Chairman Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

ALSO READ Jinnah Stadium Islamabad Likely Venue for Football National Challenge Cup

If the Women’s league happens in the coming months it can prove to be a breath of fresh air for the national women’s team considering they do not have a proper domestic league in the country to hone their skills and have not participated in a single international friendly since September, 2023.