PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Roman Reigns Signs New Shoe Deal With Michael Jordan’s Brand

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 19, 2024 | 3:58 pm

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has announced a huge partnership with the Nike-owned Jordan brand company, a collaboration that will proliferate style, dominance, and power.

Reigns will lace up the Jordan Boxer SP boots in future matches to showcase the partnership between Air Reigns and Jordan Brand, a massive collaboration between the two brands.

ALSO READ

Jordan Brand has linked up with the reigning and undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, to ensure the ‘Head of the Table’ is laced up properly.

The Tribal Chief is the undisputed leader of ‘The Bloodline’, thereby asserting his dominance as the face of the WWE company for the past several years.

Earlier this month in WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns endorsed the Jordan brand almost throughout his career, and after witnessing his love for the brand, Michael Jordan’s team decided to give Reigns the Air Jordan shoe.

It is yet to be seen whether this can become one of the best brand collaborations in the world of sports entertainment but surely the $143 billion company will elevate the Air Reigns brand to the next level.

ALSO READ

WWE’s Chief content creator Triple H was extremely excited about this collaboration and said, “It’s not just a flex on TV, it’s a flex in the locker room.” referring to Roman Reigns’s collaboration with the Jordan Brand.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>