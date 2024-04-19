Roman Reigns Signs New Shoe Deal With Michael Jordan’s Brand

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has announced a huge partnership with the Nike-owned Jordan brand company, a collaboration that will proliferate style, dominance, and power.

Reigns will lace up the Jordan Boxer SP boots in future matches to showcase the partnership between Air Reigns and Jordan Brand, a massive collaboration between the two brands.

Jordan Brand has linked up with the reigning and undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, to ensure the ‘Head of the Table’ is laced up properly.

The Tribal Chief is the undisputed leader of ‘The Bloodline’, thereby asserting his dominance as the face of the WWE company for the past several years.

Earlier this month in WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns endorsed the Jordan brand almost throughout his career, and after witnessing his love for the brand, Michael Jordan’s team decided to give Reigns the Air Jordan shoe.

It is yet to be seen whether this can become one of the best brand collaborations in the world of sports entertainment but surely the $143 billion company will elevate the Air Reigns brand to the next level.

WWE’s Chief content creator Triple H was extremely excited about this collaboration and said, “It’s not just a flex on TV, it’s a flex in the locker room.” referring to Roman Reigns’s collaboration with the Jordan Brand.