Weekly Inflation Remains Just Shy of 30%

Annual short-term inflation for the current week ended on April 18, 2024, stood at 28.54 percent, according to the latest data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.54 percent, Gas Charges for Q1 (570 percent), Onions (155 percent), Tomatoes (127 percent), Chilies Powder (83.6 percent), Garlic (65.96 percent), Salt Powder (31.87 percent), Chicken (30.91 percent), and Pulse Mash (26.39 percent)

While a decrease was observed in the prices of Bananas (35 percent), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (21 percent), Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (17.6 percent), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (17.6 percent), Mustard Oil (14 percent), Wheat Flour (11 percent), LPG (6 percent), Eggs (4.5 percent) and Diesel (0.85 percent).

The SPI for the current week decreased by 0.79 percent over the previous week. Major decrease was observed in the prices of Wheat Flour (9 percent), Bananas (8.7 percent), Electricity Charges for Q1 (7.16 percent), Eggs (6.7 percent), LPG (2.9 percent) Onions (1.40 percent), Chilies Powder (1.3 percent), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.45 percent), Pulse Masoor (0.43 percent) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.34 percent).

On the other hand, major increase was observed in the prices of Potatoes (17 percent), Tomatoes (12.7 percent), Chicken (11.6 percent), Garlic (2.9 percent), Diesel (2.9 percent), Beef (2.5), Pulse Mash (1.6 percent), Cooked Beef (1.3 percent) and Sugar (1.1 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable.