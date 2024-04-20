PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Weather Update for Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 20, 2024 | 2:47 pm

Chances for the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand seemed gloomy a few days back, but the weather predictions have changed and the whole quota of 40 overs are expected to be played on April 20.

The first T20I match could last only two balls, as the Kiwis came out to bat and initiated their innings through a leg-bye. Fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Tim Robinson on the second ball before rain came back into play and disrupted the rest of the day. The match ended as a No Result.

Based on the current predictions, there is a 4-6% chance of rain during the playing hours of the 2nd T20I. The precipitation chances for the whole day stand at 32% while the humidity remains close to 60%. The temperature during the playing hours is expected to stay in the lower 20’s °C.

Pakistan is expected to go with the same lineup that played in the 1st T20I as the three debutants – Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan & Usman Khan – didn’t get an opportunity to showcase their skills.

It would be quite unusual if the Kiwis drop Tim Robinson after one failure, so an identical lineup should be expected.

The second T20I match will be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 20 from 7:30 PM (Local Time).

