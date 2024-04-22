Another Pakistan Star Ruled Out of New Zealand Series Due to Injury

Pakistan’s T20I cricket team faces a major setback as wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will not be able to participate in the remaining fixtures of the five-match series against New Zealand due to a lower-body injury.

The regular wicket-keeper batter sustained a hamstring injury during the third match of the T20I series against New Zealand and has been ruled out of the series.

In the third fixture, the Pakistani team batted first, with Rizwan scoring 23 runs individually before he was injured and had to leave the field. The Green Shirts posted 178/4 in the 20 overs which was easily chased down by New Zealand in the second-last over, courtesy of a match-winning 87* from Mark Chapman.

The Pakistani team doctor has advised complete rest for Rizwan after examination, and as a precautionary measure, the medical team has prevented him from playing.

Consequently, the wicket-keeper batter will not be available for the remaining matches of the five-match series.

Earlier, Rizwan was appointed as the vice-captain of the national T20I team after Shadab Khan was dethroned from the position.

The Peshawar-born cricketer was also appointed as the vice-captain to Shaheen Shah Afridi before his tenure ended on a short note and Babar Azam became the white-ball captain again.