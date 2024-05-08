50MP is Better than 200MP? TECNO’s CAMON 30 Series Proves More is Not Always Better

Today’s age is all about capturing moments, snapping photos, sharing them on social media, and creating content as a profession or hobby. When people are in the market for a new phone, the camera quality is often their top priority.

A few years back, there weren’t many options for phones with great camera quality. But times are changing, and technology is moving fast. Every brand is racing to create top-notch products that match the latest trends and demands. However, only a few brands can really deliver on their promises, drawing attention to the challenges of meeting the growing demand for high-quality smartphone cameras amidst fierce competition.

Anticipating the needs of its customers well in advance, TECNO, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has been meticulously designing futuristic products. Their products are crafted with a deep understanding of their customer base, their preferences, tastes, and the imperative to stay ahead of the curve.

Once again this year, TECNO has fulfilled its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity, particularly in the domain of camera technology.

Through hard work and a drive for excellence, TECNO continues to deliver products that offer exceptional camera capabilities, catering to the evolving needs and expectations of consumers. Their dedication and passion to provide the best services are evident in their latest product, the CAMON 30 Series.

Undoubtedly, the CAMON Series has always been a favorite among the masses due to the exceptional value it offers, its impressive specs, and the cutting-edge design technology used in each series. However, this time, the upgrade is massive, brilliant, and surprising for all TECNO customers, especially photography and videography enthusiasts.

Comprising four versions – CAMON 30 Premier 5G, CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G, and CAMON 30 – the series stands as a flagship imaging product, providing an enhanced professional imaging experience with its excellent camera features.

The series displays an outstanding result with its 50 MP camera, surpassing any 200 MP camera offered by other smartphone brands. The secret to this advancement is engraved in their tagline “Stop at Nothing”, which keeps them motivated to broaden their horizons when it comes to the usage of premium technology and leveraging advanced imaging systems.

Starting off with the new TECNO CAMON 30 Premier 5G, which is a powerhouse of photography equipped with four 50MP lenses, delivering a breathtaking imaging experience. Featuring a solid triple-camera setup on the rear, it includes a Sony IMX890 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel anti-distortion wide-angle macro lens, and a 50-megapixel periscopic portrait lens providing 3x optical zoom.

Apart from this, the 50MP Anti-Distortion Wide-Angle Macro Lens and 50MP Professional Periscopic Portrait Lens offer Macro mode images with focal lengths that include 10x, 30x, and 60x digital zoom options. This remarkable combination ensures unparalleled versatility and quality, capturing every detail with precision and clarity.

Further incorporation of the advanced Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip leverages the industry-leading computing power of 4.6TFLOPS@FP16 for ultra-performance, enabling Industry-First 4K 30fps Full-scene AI-NR HDR Video, Dual Chips 4K Ultra-night Vision, and Dual Chips 4K Portrait Video, making it the ideal choice for a stunning videography experience in any kind of lighting conditions.

In the same way, the new CAMON 30 Pro 5G also delivers distinguished results due to the powerful Sony IMX890 50-megapixel main sensor, featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 50-megapixel anti-distortion wide-angle macro lens on the rear, ensuring exceptional clarity and stability in every shot.

The front camera of all versions of the 30 series features a high-resolution 50-megapixel eye-tracking sensor with autofocus, offering three distinct modes: vlog mode, makeup mirror mode, and live video streaming. This powerful combination guarantees stunning, sharp, and focused front pictures.

One of the most intriguing features of the PolarAce imaging system in the new CAMON 30 Series is its support for TECNO’s Universal Tone – the industry’s most advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology, ensuring accurate skin tone representation for everyone in the picture.

Considering all the features mentioned above, it is evident that this series will undoubtedly outperform every other phone camera this year in terms of quality, results, and reliability. With its modern technology, superior imaging system, and advanced AI-powered features, the CAMON 30 Series ensures exceptional performance, setting a new standard for mobile photography and videography.