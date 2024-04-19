Nintendo Launches Delta Emulator For Apple Devices

Nintendo’s emulator, Delta, is officially available on Apple’s IOS App Store after the company decided to open the Store to generic retro game emulators earlier this month.

The application marks the first significant and officially sanctioned game emulator for the iPhone since Apple began allowing them, with wide-ranging console emulation from the original Nintendo Entertainment System to the Nintendo 64.

Delta is an outgrowth of developer, Riley Testut, GBA4iOS project, which recently had its own unauthorized clone removed from the App Store.

Before Wednesday, iOS users could load Delta onto their devices only through AltStore, an iOS marketplace.

European users can now get that AltStore directly on their iOS devices, for a 1.50 euros per year fee, while North American users can download Delta for free.

According to reports, one of the issues with Delta would be the touchscreen controls. Tapping on a flat screen can provide a cumbersome experience when playing turn-based RPGs or tactical simulations.

The use of Haptic Touch provides a subtle vibration every time your thumb finds a new virtual “button” on the screen, which gives a realistic touch.

iOS supports a wide range of custom MFi controllers or generic bluetooth console controllers which is an added bonus.

A phone mount snapped to the controller can turn the your iPhone into a convenient and capable retro machine.