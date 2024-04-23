‘Purani Do, Nai Lo’: Suzuki Offers Car Exchange Deal

Pak Suzuki is rolling out a new offer, allowing customers to swap their old Suzuki for a brand new Wagon R with an exchange bonus of Rs. 150,000.

During a challenging phase in Pakistan’s auto industry, Suzuki is taking the lead with attractive deals, particularly on its popular hatchbacks. The latest buzz from Pak Suzuki is the announcement of an ‘Exchange Bonus’ program, dubbed ‘Purani do, Nai Lo’, aimed at those eager to trade up their old Suzuki models for a new Wagon R.

The company’s recent social media post captures the essence of the offer:

Upgrade to endless joy by exchanging your old car with the new Wagon R and enjoy an exchange bonus of Rs. 150,000.

This offer comes hot on the heels of Suzuki’s broader promotion covering its entire lineup, including models like the Alto, Wagon R, and Swift. This initiative is geared towards helping customers turn their automotive dreams into reality, with potential savings of up to Rs. 800,000. Keep in mind the exact amount of value you get on trading in your old car will depend on your car’s model and condition.

Pak Suzuki in Dire Straits

Behind these enticing promotions lies a tale of dwindling sales and profit margins for the company. According to recent data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pak Suzuki’s annual sales plummeted by 27% compared to the previous year. However, there’s a silver lining in the month-on-month sales figures, showing a 16% increase in March 2024 compared to February, with 4,101 vehicles sold.

Breaking down the sales numbers, Pak Suzuki Motors Company moved 3,373 units of the Alto, 320 units of the Suzuki Cultus, 136 units of the Suzuki Wagon R, 663 units of the Suzuki Swift, 183 units of the Suzuki Bolan, and 210 units of the Suzuki Ravi.