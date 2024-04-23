Female Driver Leaves The Country After Hitting Police Officer [Video]

A video showing a disturbing incident has surfaced on social media, where a female driver is seen running over a police officer in Islamabad following a heated altercation.

The incident unfolded with a verbal altercation between the woman and motorway police officers. After the police refused to let her through, the woman accelerated her vehicle deliberately hitting a police officer who stood in the way.

The footage captures the officer being struck by the car’s bonnet before tumbling to the ground. Following the incident, a police car quickly pursued the woman’s vehicle, which then crashed through a barrier.

The video has been verified by sources, confirming that the incident took place on January 1. According to an FIR filed on January 2, the woman was stopped for speeding near a Toll Plaza on the motorway.

However, instead of admitting her mistake and providing the information asked by the police, the woman confronted the police officials.

According to a report by the local digital media outlet Pakistan24, the female driver has reportedly fled abroad. The outlet also claimed that she is the wife of well-known TV anchor Amir Mateen. However, when contacted, Mateen stated that he and his wife had already separated.