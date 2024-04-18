Save Up To 8 Lacs With Suzuki’s New Installment Plan

Pak Suzuki has announced a new installment plan that will allow customers to save up to Rs. 800,000 in an attempt to revitalize sales amid challenging times. The installment offer, in collaboration with Habib Metro Auto Finance, aims to make Suzuki cars more accessible to consumers.

Under the partnership with Habib Metro Auto Finance, consumers can get a brand-new Suzuki car without digging into their savings. With the installment offer, individuals stand to save up to Rs. 800,000. Additionally, the offer features fixed interest rates as low as 18%, ensuring additional savings for consumers.

Moreover, Pak Suzuki has been actively rolling out a series of purchase and exchange bonus offers on its popular models like Alto, Wagon R, and Swift. These initiatives aim to inject sustainability into the company’s sales and profitability amidst the industry’s challenges.

The recent announcement comes in the wake of Pakistan Suzuki Motors Company (PSMC) reporting a substantial loss. The automotive sector in Pakistan continues to grapple with dwindling sales, production disruptions, and high taxation, with PSMC bearing the brunt of these challenges. The company reported a staggering loss of Rs. 10.07 billion in 2023, primarily attributed to a sharp decline in sales and elevated taxation levels.

The significant drop in net sales revenue, nearly 50% down to Rs. 102.11 billion compared to the previous year, underscores the operational hurdles faced by Pak Suzuki. Inventory shortages led to prolonged periods of non-operation, exacerbating the sales decline.

Despite the sales downturn, Pak Suzuki managed to improve its gross profit to Rs. 17.27 billion, reflecting an improvement from Rs. 11.68 billion in the corresponding period last year. This progress translated to a healthier profit margin of 16.91%, a notable uptick from 5.77% recorded in 2022.