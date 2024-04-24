PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

CM Punjab’s Pink Games to Hold Women’s Tape-Ball Cricket Instead of Hard-Ball

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 1:55 pm

The second edition of CM Punjab Pink Games will be held at various venues in Lahore from May 2 to May 5, the event will feature competitions in seven sports, including athletics, hockey, basketball, archery, tape ball cricket, badminton, and table tennis.

In this regard, a meeting was held which was led by DG Youth Affairs Punjab Pervez Iqbal to discuss how the preparations for the upcoming event will be conducted effectively.

The meeting was also attended by the Director of Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Admin M Kaleem, and Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed and Ata ur Rehman.

Surprisingly, football and cricket have not been included in the competition which are essentially the two most popular sports in the country while tape-ball cricket was preferred over hard-ball cricket in this year’s CM Punjab games.

Tape-ball cricket has been a pivotal part of Pakistan’s street cricket and domestic structure, however, providing the women athletes a platform with exposure to hard-ball cricket could have been a better option.

Women’s teams from all the major universities of Punjab and various divisions of the province are expected to take part in this year’s Pink Games.

DG Youth Affairs expressed his commitment to providing significant opportunities, especially to women athletes in the province under the visionary leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He emphasized that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is determined to work on the ontogeny of young athletes so that they can develop and represent Pakistan in major international events.

Last year, CM Punjab Pink Games was held in the province under the stewardship of Sports Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz but the winners of various competitions did not receive any prize money and subsequently returned their medals as it had no significance for them.

>