Former Captain Believes Amir and Imad are Better Than Current Pakistani Players

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt expressed dismay at Pakistan’s loss against New Zealand while pointing out that retired Pakistan cricketers were brought back into the team because they are better than the current crop of players.

Speaking in a podcast, the former cricketer Salman Butt said, “People were asking why retired players were brought back. The answer is in front of you.”

ALSO READ PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at Pakistan for Losing to New Zealand ‘C’ Team

He said that the retired players are still much better than our current team players and they also have experience, this is why Pakistan needs them in the upcoming T20I World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean in June.

While speaking about the team combination he also emphasized that the blend of experience and youth creates a perfect balance that is required to win the World Cup.

The Men in Green are facing severe criticism for their defeat against the Kiwis in the third T20 match. Surprisingly, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who made a comeback after a long time, were rested, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan suffered an injury.

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim were included in the squad due to their immaculate performances in the Pakistan Super League, where Mohammad Amir had the best economy rate out of all the current Pakistani bowlers in the current setup while Imad created an impact for Islamabad United with 12 wickets to his name and crucial runs with the bat, including three player of the match performances in the playoffs and final.

ALSO READ Liverpool’s Legendary Manager Jürgen Klopp Does Not Understand Cricket

After Mark Chapman’s heroics in the last match where the Kiwis defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, the fourth match of the series can prove to be a decider which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 25.