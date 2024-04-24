Federal Ministry Announces Hundreds of New District Health Officer Jobs

Amid positive developments for unemployed youth, the Federal Ministry of Health has revealed plans to create 160 positions for District Health Officers, following approval from the Establishment Division.

As per the Ministry of Health, the Establishment Division’s approval for these new appointments will remain valid for six months. Additionally, the NOC from the Establishment Division has been obtained from the surplus pool.

The Ministry of Health is expected to publish advertisements for these job openings in print media soon. Stay tuned to the official website of the Health Ministry www.nhsrc.gov.pk for further updates.

The Establishment Division has issued No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to advertise the vacancies and start the hiring process. It has issued an NOC for 1,406 jobs from Grade 1 to 13 in Pakistan Rangers (Sindh Regiment) given the security situation in the province.

The government will hire 160 people for district health offices working under the Federal Ministry of Health while 12 posts will be announced for PM’s Inspection Commission.

It has approved the recruitment to fill the 17 vacant positions of Grade 1 to 15 in the Ministry of Defence while 597 vacancies, including 89 assistant savings officers and 342 junior savings officers, will be announced in departments working under the Finance Division.

Similarly, the government will recruit two persons for the Geological Survey of Pakistan department.