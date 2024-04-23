Balochistan Introduces First-Ever Air Ambulance Service

In a groundbreaking move, the Balochistan government has announced the launch of the province’s inaugural air ambulance service, as reported by ARY News. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti revealed that the introduction of an air ambulance service marks a historic milestone for the province. Instead of selling one of the two planes owned by the government, it has been decided to utilize it for public welfare.

Termed the People’s Air Ambulance service, it aims to enhance emergency medical services by enabling the swift transfer of patients to major hospitals across the country, including the provincial capital, Quetta.

CM Bugti emphasized the government’s commitment to improving service delivery across all sectors, particularly healthcare, in Balochistan. He underscored the potential for significant improvements by prioritizing decision-making in various domains.

The provincial government’s relentless efforts to enhance healthcare services through comprehensive reforms were highlighted by CM Bugti. He reiterated the administration’s dedication to utilizing available resources for the betterment of the public.

In a separate development on April 17, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the federal government’s unwavering focus on the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

During a meeting with Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti, the discussion centered on relief efforts following torrential rains and strategies to address developmental challenges in the province. PM Shehbaz emphasized the federal government’s support for educational initiatives in Balochistan as part of its commitment to the region’s progress and prosperity.