KP Bans Fireworks at Weddings and Gatherings

During a recent meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, chaired by CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur, the decision to enforce a complete ban on fireworks during weddings and similar gatherings across the province was made.

The meeting also delved into various issues including security concerns, governance matters, and regulatory protocols within the region.

ALSO READ Infinix Note 40 is Getting a 5G Version With Better Chip

The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement to impose a total ban on fireworks during weddings and similar occasions across KP.

The decision was made to prioritize public safety and minimize risks associated with celebrations and gatherings. In addition to the ban on fireworks, participants of the meeting also reached a consensus on the proper registration of 3,571 schools across the province.

The meeting also addressed the issue of illegal Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, with plans to block over 9 million such SIMs. Unregistered SIMs pose a major national security risk, as they have been used in the past to carry out terrorist attacks.

To tackle cross-border smuggling, the meeting decided to raise the matter of non-custom paid vehicles with the federal government.

ALSO READ FIA Takes Action Against CDA Officials Involved in Scam Worth Millions

Furthermore, it was also decided to grant the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) the authority to take direct action against extortion networks. Key civil and military officials, including the Corps Commander, were present at the meeting.