Infinix Note 40 is Getting a 5G Version With Better Chip

Infinix Note 40 series is already an expansive lineup of phones boasting four different handsets, but the Chinese phone maker is not stopping there. The vanilla Note 40 4G is about to get a 5G model soon, details of which have now been spotted on Geekbench.

Not only has this phone been spotted on Geekbench, but also on the Google Play Console, and has been certified by the FCC, Wi-Fi Alliance, and BIS, which confirms that it’s ready to launch soon and shares some of its specifications.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the Note 40 5G will get a Dimensity 7020 chipset instead of the Helio G99 on the 4G-only model that was launched in March this year alongside the other Note 40 phones. The chip’s Geekbench score on this phone is 802 on single-core performance and 2,032 in terms of multi-core.

This chipset will be paired with 8 GB RAM, but there will likely be other memory options to choose from. However, it is worth mentioning that the Note 40 4G only has a single 8 GB RAM option with 256 GB storage. It will boot Android 14 with Infinix’s custom OS called XOS.

As for other specifications, the screen boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2436 and a pixel density of 480ppi. It’s equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and houses a 5,000 mAh battery, most likely with fast charging support (the 4G model has 45W charging).

As expected, its design is anticipated to mirror that of its Note 40 counterparts. On the rear, it’s slated to feature three cameras, although specific details about them have yet to be revealed. The launch date and other detailed specifications should surface soon.