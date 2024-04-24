RTO Peshawar Seizes Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes Worth Rs. 162 Million

Published Apr 24, 2024

Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, has made the biggest seizure of non-duty/non-TTS Cigarettes in the history when its Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) team seized 1,869 packerites (18,690,000 sticks) of various brands.

The market value of the seized packerites is approximately Rs. 162.6 million during a raid at a godown located at Yar Hussain, Swabi.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir have commended the achievement and timely action by Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

