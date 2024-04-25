Pakistan’s MMA Star Shahzaib Rind Secures Govt. Job and Lucrative Cash Reward

The government of Balochistan has announced a series of rewards for mixed martial artist (MMA) Shahzaib Rind following his victory against arch-rival India’s Rana Singh in Dubai.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the captain of the Karate Combat team, to Quetta, extending heartfelt congratulations for his remarkable achievement against India. During a special ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s office, Shahzaib Rind was lauded for his exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship, which brought pride and glory to the province and the nation as a whole.

Expressing his admiration and appreciation for Shahzaib’s stellar performance, Chief Minister Bugti extended heartfelt congratulations to the MMA fighter and assured him of the government’s unwavering support in his future endeavors. In recognition of his extraordinary achievement, the government announced a series of rewards and incentives aimed at both honoring Shahzaib’s accomplishment and providing him with the necessary support to further excel in his sporting career.

Among the rewards announced for Shahzaib Rind are a prestigious government job, a substantial cash prize of Rs. 2 million, and sponsorship for overseas training programs, including coverage of all associated travel expenses. These incentives are designed to not only recognize Shahzaib’s talent and dedication but also to empower him to reach new heights of success in the world of MMA.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Bugti reiterated the government’s commitment to nurturing and promoting talented individuals like Shahzaib Rind, who serve as shining examples of the immense potential and capabilities of the people of Balochistan. He emphasized the importance of providing opportunities and support to aspiring athletes and pledged to continue investing in sports development initiatives across the province.

In his response, Shahzaib Rind expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the government and the people of Balochistan for their overwhelming support and encouragement. He reaffirmed his commitment to representing his country with pride and dignity on the international stage and vowed to continue striving for excellence in his sporting career.

Beyond the local accolades, Shahzaib Rind’s victory has also garnered attention on the global stage, as well as admiration from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who not only congratulated him but also introduced him to Sanjay Dutt’s son, Shahraan.