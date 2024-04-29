Dubai Unveils $32 Billion Mega Airport Project

Dubai has begun work on an ambitious $32 billion mega airport project, signaling the Emirate’s bold vision to lead the world in aviation infrastructure and tourism. The announcement was made by Dubai Governor Mohamed bin Rashid, revealing plans to expand Al Maktoum International Airport to become the largest airport globally upon completion, with a capacity to accommodate over 260 million passengers.

The ambitious project, spearheaded by the Dubai Aviation Corporation, will see the construction of new terminals boasting 400 boarding gates and five parallel runways. These enhancements will make Al Maktoum International Airport five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport, with plans to eventually transfer all operations to Al Maktoum in the coming years.

Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy. Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/oG973DGRYX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 28, 2024

Governor bin Rashid emphasized Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s foremost aviation hub, describing the new airport as the centerpiece of a larger vision that includes the development of an entire city surrounding the airport in the southern region of Dubai. This city will accommodate up to a million residents and serve as a home to leading global companies in the logistics and aerospace sectors.

“We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children,” stated Governor bin Rashid, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to sustainable growth and prosperity.

The expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport comes as Dubai aims to consolidate its position as a global aviation powerhouse, with plans to transition air traffic from the bustling Dubai International Airport to the expanded facility.

In addition to the airport expansion, the UAE government recently approved a substantial allocation of funds totaling 2 billion Emirati dirhams ($545 million) to address the damage caused by heavy rainfall, the most severe the country has witnessed in 75 years.