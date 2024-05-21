England Captain Likely To Miss Some Matches Of The T20I Series Against Pakistan

England’s star wicketkeeper-batter and T20 skipper, Jos Buttler, is expected to leave midway through the four-match T20I series against Pakistan to be with his wife, who is expecting their child.

This development comes as England prepares for the first of four T20Is, scheduled to begin tomorrow at Headingley, Leeds. However, heavy rain is forecast for Leeds, potentially disrupting the series opener.

England head coach Matthew Mott will not join the squad for the series due to family issues. Mott’s absence could impact team strategy and morale, adding an extra layer of complexity to the squad’s dynamics. The team will have to rely on assistant coaches and senior players to fill the leadership void.

Assistant coach Richard Dawson led the practice session on Monday in Leeds in the absence of the head coach who is likely to join the team today.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is monitoring the situation closely and has plans in place to manage any rain disruptions in the match tomorrow.

Pakistan, known for its formidable T20 prowess, will be looking to capitalize on England’s potential discrepancies as their captain is likely to depart their squad. However, the Three Lions will aim to demonstrate their depth and resilience, even in the absence of key figures.