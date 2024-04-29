Fauji Fertilizer Profit Up by 52% in First 3 Months of 2024

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (PSX: FFC) has announced its financial results for the three months that ended on March 31, 2024, (1QCY24), wherein the company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 12.67 billion, up 52 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs. 8.33 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

Along with the result, the company announced an interim cash dividend for the quarter of Rs. 5.5 per share i.e. 55 percent.

In a brief commentary, FFC said the highlight of its performance is the record return on investments and dividend income aggregating to Rs. 10.3 billion. As a result, the net profitability of the company stood at Rs. 10.5 billion with earnings per share of Rs 8.27 compared to Rs. 6.08 per share same period last year. Profitability in dollar terms at USD 38 million, however, remained static at the level of 2021.

In 1QCY24, the net sales of the company arrived at Rs. 62.3 billion, up by 57 percent YoY. FFC said higher sales volume besides an increase in selling prices due to a significant escalation in gas prices towards the close of last year resulted in higher sales revenue.

Gross margins clocked in at 29.9 percent in 1QCY24 compared to 39.7 percent in 1QCY23.

Sona Urea sales stood at 661,000 tons, 5 percent higher than in 2023, while the company also marketed 94,000 tons of urea imported by the government for a steady supply of urea to the farmers. Aggregate urea sales of the Company thus stood at 755,000 tons compared to 631,000 tons in the same period last year.

FFC said the high cost of imported urea, inflation and higher gas prices caused the cost of sales to increase by 88 percent to Rs. 41.1 billion. Distribution cost surged by 70 percent to Rs. 5.2 billion mainly due to the implementation of Axle Weight Regulation and the impact of inflation. The increase in the Super tax levy by Finance Act 2023 led to a higher effective tax rate of 42 percent compared to 35 percent same period last year.

Other income has increased by 31 percent YoY to Rs. 5 billion in 1QCY24, while the finance cost of the company decreased by 5.5 percent YoY to Rs. 1.64 billion during the period in review.

FFC paid Rs. 9.84 billion in taxes during the 3-month period.

The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of Rs. 9.96 in 1QCY24 compared to an EPS of Rs. 6.55 in 1QCY23.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 144.35, down 1.95 percent or Rs. 2.87 with a turnover of 4.2 million shares on Monday.