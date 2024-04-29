Gillespie Wants to Turn Pakistan Into a Consistent Red-Ball Team

Pakistan’s Test cricket team coach Jason Gillespie has expressed that he aims to bring consistency to Pakistan’s Test team squad while acknowledging the importance of collaboration with the selection team.

Gillespie will also be a pivotal part of the selection committee alongside his coaching role and will bring a wealth of experience as he has worked all around the globe.

ALSO READ Indian Commentator Harsha Bhogle Names His Pakistan’s Squad For T20 World Cup

During a podcast with PCB, Gillespie pointed out that to achieve team consistency in red-ball cricket there must be harmony between the selection committee, head coach, and the captain.

He said that he was excited to work with the Pakistani cricketers who have immense talent especially the young cricketers who are still in the process of their ontogeny.

As a coach, he said that he has his philosophy which is based on consistency, collaboration within the team, and consistency in form admitting that Pakistan will need to find their style of play to flourish and produce consistent results in red-ball cricket.

The Australian coach expressed confidence in forming a strong bond with the team and improving their performance.

Regarding the selection committee, he reiterated that will try to forge a strong bond with them and will try to inculcate clarity of thought through proper communication.

On the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team, he stated that it would be exciting to work with the players, captain, and management but to develop consistency the team will need some time and clarity in strategy.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket – The Fixed and The Fluid

Pakistan will face challenging ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh, England, and South Africa in the upcoming calendar year and Gillespie’s first task will be to overcome Bangladesh at home.