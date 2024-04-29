Indian Commentator Harsha Bhogle Names His Pakistan’s Squad For T20 World Cup

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has named his 15-man squad for Pakistan in the lead-up to the T20I World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. His selections included a blend of youth and experience in the national team squad ahead of the mega-event.

On his YouTube channel, Harsha Bhogle shared his insights on the upcoming tournament. His squad comprised seasoned players and promising newcomers, designed to bolster Pakistan’s chances in the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s dynamic captain, known for his elegant stroke play and leadership skills, along with Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub were the picks at the top of the order.

Bhogle’s selections also highlighted emerging talents such as Abrar Ahmed and Azam Khan, one is a mystery spinner while the latter is a power hitter who can change the game on his own, both are expected to make significant contributions on the international stage.

Notably, Bhogle’s squad featured a blend of pace and spin bowling options, aiming to adapt to the varied conditions of the USA and the West Indies.

He included Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf were the five bowlers in Pakistan’s fast bowling unit while Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Imad Wasim were his primary spinners for the Green Shirts in the World Cup squad.

The cricket commentator also included power-hitters in the middle order such as Fakhar Zaman at the no.4 position and Usman Khan in the 3-down role to make Pakistan’s batting order formidable.

The inclusion of all-rounders like Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed added balance to the side, enhancing Pakistan’s flexibility in different match scenarios.

Babar Azam Saim Ayub Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Usman Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Azam Khan Shadab Khan Imad Wasim Abrar Ahmed Shaheen Afridi Mohammad Amir Naseem Shah Zaman Khan Haris Rauf

Harsha Bhogle’s squad announcement generated a buzz across cricket circles, with fans and experts analyzing his picks and speculating on Pakistan’s prospects in the tournament.

As the countdown to the T20I World Cup began, all eyes were on Harsha Bhogle’s selected squad, eager to witness how they would fare on the global stage in the thrilling world of T20 cricket.