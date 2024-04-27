Which Team Will Otis Khan Play for if Pakistan Premier League Returns?

Pakistan’s left winger Otis Khan, known for his dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability, expressed his desire to play for Faisalabad if the Pakistan Premier League returns as the country’s premier football league.

Otis Khan’s grandfather migrated to Faisalabad from Delhi and resided there for many years before moving to England where the footballer was born.

ALSO READ Liverpool’s Legendary Manager Jürgen Klopp Does Not Understand Cricket

On his Instagram story, during a question-answer session with the fans he was asked which club will he play for if there is a league structure in Pakistan in the future.

In response, the former Manchester United academy graduate said, “Has to be where my family is, Faisalabad.”

Otis khan desires to play For Faislabad Team “ if there is a League structure in the future ” Via Instagram He said he would love to Play for Faislabad as its the city where his family lives@OtisKhan63#PakistanFootball #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/vvc0OsHT3k — Not_Tom_Halland (@NotTomHolland3) April 26, 2024

Currently, he is playing for Hartlepool United on loan from Grimsby Town in the fifth tier of English football as he made the loan move in the last week of the January transfer window.

Otis Khan,28, joined Grimsby Town, back in July 2022 on a two-year contract, which is about to end in the summer of this year. The British-Pakistani player represented Grimsby Town in 45 matches across all competitions and scored 6 goals. All of those goals were scored last season.

The Hartlepool United footballer can play for clubs such as Masha United and Lyallpur FC in Faisalabad if the Pakistan Premier League ever comes back and the Pakistan Football Federation organizes it regularly.

ALSO READ Pakistan National Challenge Cup to Resume With Group Stages Once Again

The left winger made debut for Pakistan in a 3-0 defeat against Mauritius on 11 June 2023 and has earned 8 caps for Pakistan in his International career.

Unfortunately, he missed both matches against Jordan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 in March due to an injury from which he has still not recovered yet.