Interior Minister Takes Strict Action Against Lahore Passport Office

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took strict action against director and assistant director of the Lahore Passport Office over alleged corruption in the office.

The Interior Minister dismissed Deputy Director Faizul Hassan and Assistant Director Muhammad Naseem from their posts. During his visit to the Passport Office in Garden Town, Naqvi witnessed rampant illegal activities, and received numerous complaints from citizens regarding the staff and passport mafia’s involvement in monetary exploitation.

Mohsin Naqvi directly engaged with citizens present at the office, who brought forth their grievances and offered evidence showcasing the malpractices of officials and the agent mafia within the passport office.

Citizens complained that everyone in the passport office demanded bribes and even charged a fee for entry. They added that obtaining a passport without paying a bribe was challenging.

The citizens reportedly lauded Mohsin Naqvi’s performance as the caretaker Chief Minister and hoped that he would address their complaints.

The officials failed to provide any satisfactory answer to the questions regarding the public complaints against the passport office’s staff.