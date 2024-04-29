Meteorological Dept. Warns of Rising Temperatures in Lahore

The city of Lahore is gearing up for scorching temperatures, with the Meteorological Department issuing a forecast predicting a spike up to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week.

Meteorological experts have indicated that the weather in Lahore will see a temporary respite with cloudy conditions prevailing for the next two days. However, thereafter, the mercury is expected to soar, intensifying the heatwave gripping the region.

Currently, Lahore is experiencing a relatively moderate temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, but this is projected to rise significantly, reaching a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

In response to the weather forecast, the Director-General of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, has instructed Deputy Commissioners across the province to remain vigilant. This precautionary measure comes amidst reports of rain in various districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

A spokesperson for PDMA emphasized that all relevant departments have been placed on high alert to address any potential emergencies. Emergency operation centers at both the provincial and district levels, including the PDMA control room, are actively monitoring the situation around the clock.

To mitigate the impact of possible flooding due to the anticipated thunderstorms, DG PDMA has directed swift drainage efforts in residential areas. Proactive measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in light of the forthcoming weather conditions.

As Lahore braces itself for the impending heatwave, authorities and citizens alike remain vigilant, and prepared to tackle the challenges posed by the extreme weather.