New Zealand Unveil 1999 World Cup Inspired Kit for 2024 T20 World Cup [Image]

New Zealand unveiled their ‘1999 World Cup-esque’ kit for the T20I World Cup in June which will be held in the USA and the Caribbean. The Kiwis donned the same colour almost 25 years ago.

The Kit had a striking resemblance with the 1999 ODI World Cup kit that was held in England 25 years ago, it was a homage to the aquamarine jersey which had a black collar and border.

Despite, being known as ‘The Black Caps’, New Zealand introduced the black colour in their kit in 1999 for the very first time before that they wore grey and white colours in the ODI format.

The team's kit for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Available at the NZC store from tomorrow.

It features the iconic silver fern prominently displayed on an aquamarine jersey giving a throwback to the World Cup in 1999 where the Kiwis fell short at the hands of Pakistan in the semifinal.

However, the fans on social media have not responded positively to the new colour of the kit as they feel that it does not represent the essence of the team. This departure from traditional colours marks a significant shift in New Zealand’s approach to representing their nation on the global stage.

With the T20I World Cup on the horizon, the unveiling of this distinctive kit has injected a new wave of excitement and anticipation into cricket fans around the globe.

New Zealand will face Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, and West Indies in their Group C, kickstarting their campaign against Afghanistan on June 8 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.