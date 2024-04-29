Pakistan’s Rising Squash Star Ashab Irfan Wins Rochester Prom Tournament in USA

Pakistan’s rising squash sensation, Ashab Irfan, triumphed at the Rochester Prom tournament held in Houston, USA. The young athlete’s victory not only marked a personal milestone but also added another chapter to Pakistan’s storied legacy in squash.

The prize money of the tournament was worth $9,000 and it proliferated Irfan’s stature in the international arena cementing his place in the sport as a young rising star.

Ashab’s journey to the top of the podium was nothing short of remarkable. Match after match, he showcased his exceptional skills with a combination of precision shots and agile court coverage.

In the final match, he faced-off Mexico’s Gomez Dominguez in a fiercely contested battle that he won by 3-1 while defeating his opponent in three sets by scores of 10-12, 4-11, 11-9, 9-11.

The five-day tournament was held at the Houston Squash Club and Squash players from all over the world participated in the Rochester Prom Squash Tournament.

Reflecting on his win, Ashab humbly credited his coaches, family, and supporters for their unwavering belief in his abilities.

Ashab Irfan’s victory at the Rochester Prom tournament not only solidified his status as a rising star in international squash but also underscored Pakistan’s supreme talent in the sport.