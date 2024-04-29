Trail Patrol Units Deployed in Margalla Hills Islamabad

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 29, 2024 | 12:01 pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Friday the launch of the Margalla Trail Patrol by the government to safeguard the picturesque trails of Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, he emphasized that this initiative aims primarily at ensuring the safety of foreigners who frequently visit these scenic locations. Highlighting the security measures, the Interior Minister mentioned the deployment of trail bikes, horse patrols, and foot patrols.

Earlier, the Wildlife Department confirmed the presence of five leopards in the hiking trails and National Park of Islamabad.

Subsequently, the Capital Development Authority took the precautionary measure of closing hiking trail 3 of the Margalla Hills in Islamabad due to leopard sightings in the vicinity. A spokesperson for the Wildlife Protection Board confirmed the leopard sightings and stated that the closure of the trail was essential for public safety.

Prior to this incident, a venomous snake was spotted in the Margalla Hills of Islamabad, prompting authorities to issue warnings about the potential danger posed by the reptile if provoked.

Rija Sohaib

