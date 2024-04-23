Rare Persian Leopard Spotted in Balochistan

A rare sighting of a Persian leopard near Balochistan’s Nani Mandir has captivated visitors and conservationists alike, shedding light on the elusive nature of this majestic animal in the region.

The leopard was spotted by a visitor to Nani Mandir, an important Hindu pilgrimage site nestled within the scenic Hingol National Park along the Makran coast in southwestern Balochistan. The sighting, occurring after many years, sparked excitement among onlookers and conservationists.

According to Sharifuddin Baloch, Chief Conservator Wildlife of Balochistan, the leopard was sighted by a visitor who recorded the majestic creature on a cliff opposite Nani Mandir. The Persian leopard, locally known as “phulang,” is native to the Hingol National Park but is seldom seen due to its elusive nature.

بلوچستان کے علاقے نانی مندر میں فارسی تیندوا دیکھا گیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/lKRK6wZsYG — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 23, 2024

Muhammad Moazzam Khan, a technical adviser with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), highlighted the significance of the Persian leopard’s presence in Balochistan. He noted that these leopards were once prevalent in major parts of Balochistan, particularly in coastal areas. However, factors such as hunting and habitat loss, leading to a scarcity of prey such as wild goats, urial goats, and chinkara gazelles, have contributed to a decline in the leopard population.

As a result, Persian leopards are now classified as endangered species, emphasizing the importance of conservation efforts to protect these magnificent creatures and their habitats in Balochistan. The rare sighting near Nani Mandir serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between human activity and the preservation of biodiversity in the region.