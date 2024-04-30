Bismah Maroof: One of Pakistan Cricket’s All-Time Greats Calls it a Day

As the sun sets on the remarkable career of Bismah Maroof, her retirement resonates not just as the end of an era, but as the pinnacle of an illustrious journey characterized by hard work, resilience, and unparalleled leadership skills.

Lahore’s Lioness, Bismah Maroof’s international career epitomizes the spirit of the city—a mix of tradition, modernity, grit, and grace. A tireless fighter who unites the team like no one else.

Veteran batter and former Pakistan captain, Bismah Maroof, on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket, ending a prestigious and inspirational 17-year career. As Bismah bids adieu from all forms of international cricket, she leaves behind a legacy that surpasses boundaries and inspires generations to come.

For someone who was initially not interested in cricket and wanted to become a doctor, Bismah has come a long way to become the leading run-getter in the white-ball formats for Pakistan. Her ‘cricket-crazy’ parents, who encouraged her to take up cricket, would be so proud of her monumental career.

Bismah Maroof made her international ODI debut in the Women’s ODI Asia Cup during a pool match against arch-rivals India on December 13, 2006. Unlike the later part of her career, Bismah began her international journey as an opener.

In a pressure-filled chase against the rivals, Bismah kept things simple and made a resounding 43 in her first international appearance for Pakistan at Jaipur. Although Pakistan didn’t manage to win the match, but Bismah’s resilience indicates a level of dependability that could benefit Pakistan cricket for years to come.

The Pakistan team failed to secure a single victory in the Women’s Asia Cup 2006-07. However, the silver lining from the India tour was Bismah Maroof, the batter. Bismah emerged as Pakistan’s top-performing batter in the Asia Cup.

The Spine

Bismah Maroof was in her mid-teens when she entered international cricket and didn’t take much time to establish herself as a regular in the playing XI. The upright, smiling leader and left-handed classy batter throughout her career produced many astonishing performances for Pakistan with the bat, but what makes Bismah a leader is her cool head and the ability to bail Pakistan out of adversity.

Bismah Maroof remained the lone soldier and beacon of hope in an often sinking ship of Pakistan’s batting.

Bismah’s entire career has an equal share of ups and downs, but it didn’t undermine her potential to be the backbone of Pakistan’s batting order for 17 years. Her ability to absorb pressure, stitch partnerships, and steadily build innings gave Pakistan stability and strength in the top order. Bismah Maroof’s batting technique lies in her expertise in timing and placement of shots, unmatched skills to find gaps, the knack of rotating the strike through singles and twos, and playing all around the ground.

Former Pakistan Captain Javeria Khan on Bismah Maroof, “Bismah’s one of the most hard-working, sincere, and positive girls around. I have wanted to emulate the way she leads the team with the bat.”

Almost a decade ago, Bismah Maroof fell just one run short of her maiden ODI century in Sharjah while facing a dangerous quintet including Ismail, Klaas, Kaap, Luus, and Van Niekerk. Bismah scored 99 off 129 balls, which remains her highest score in ODI cricket. After opting to bat first, Pakistan regularly lost wickets at one end, but Bismah kept her cool and led the recovery first with Javeria and then with Asmavia. Bismah batted for three hours, striking three fours, but was run out one run short of a century, as Pakistan compiled a decent score. Bismah Maroof holds the record for the most runs in a career without a century in Women’s One-day Internationals.

The Southpaw led Pakistan to numerous wins with her special effort with the bat. One such knock was played in Providence in 2011 against West Indies. In a 115-run chase, Pakistan’s top order stumbled to the bowling of Smartt and Daley, finding themselves at 32/4.

The West Indies side was leading the four-match series 2-0 in the third T20I, and in a must-win match, Bismah walked in at 20/3, with the 115-run target looking like a mountain to climb. Bismah repaired the early damage alongside Javeria and scored an unbeaten 43 to get Pakistan home with 5 wickets to spare. The knock was special as this was Pakistan’s first T20I against the Women in Maroon.

Bismah Maroof was a member of the Pakistan team that clinched the gold medal in the Asian Games both in 2010 and 2014. Her contribution was pivotal, particularly in the final of the Asian Games 2014 against Bangladesh, where her 24-run knock in the low-scoring encounter helped Pakistan reach a defendable total of 97 runs. In a thrilling final in Incheon, Pakistan Women managed to defeat Bangladesh Women by four runs according to the D/L method. In the tournament, Bismah Maroof emerged as Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer and held the highest strike rate among all batters.

A Natural Leader

Following in the footsteps of Sana Mir, the most celebrated woman in Pakistani sports, Bismah Maroof inherited the mantle of leadership. It was undoubtedly a daunting challenge for Bismah to step into the shoes of an icon like Sana Mir, but she proved to be an inspired choice. Possessing precisely the right qualities to lead her team during its most critical moments, Bismah has not only anchored the batting lineup consistently but has also set a mental and moral example for her team.

Leadership transcends mere tactics and strategies; it’s about inspiring the team through challenging matches and setbacks. Bismah’s empathetic nature has fostered a supportive team environment, both on and off the field, for over a decade.

“Bismah can light up the dressing room with her smile”, remarked Nain Abidi, former middle-order batter, in an interview.

In June 2016, she assumed the T20I captaincy from the legendary Sana Mir, followed by taking over the ODI leadership in September 2017. Bismah led Pakistan in a total of 96 matches – 62 in T20Is and 34 in ODIs. During her tenure as captain, Maroof’s ODI batting average witnessed a significant rise. While her overall ODI average stood at 29.55 at the end of her career, she boasted an average of 44.32 during her captaincy. Under Maroof’s guidance, Pakistan achieved a historic victory over the higher-ranked New Zealand in ODIs for the first time in 2017.

When she gave up the captaincy last year, PCB president Najam Sethi said, “Bismah has been an inspiration for millions of girls and has been a catalyst for positive change. With her immense dedication and hard work, she has shown that women can continue to follow their passions and dreams.”

Bismah Maroof embodies the principles of respect and sportsmanship. Leading her team with elegance and poise, she garners admiration from both opponents and teammates. Regardless of the outcome, she maintains a gracious demeanour, serving as a beacon of sportsmanship for aspiring cricketers worldwide. Above all, discipline stands as the cornerstone of Bismah Maroof’s enduring international career.

The True Trailblazer

Throughout her career, Bismah Maroof served as an inspiration for women in sports across Pakistan, both on and off the field. In a country where many women athletes often step back from their careers after marriage or childbirth, Bismah emerged as a trailblazer by returning to the cricketing arena after a maternity break to lead Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup.

When Bismah decided to take an indefinite maternity break, the likelihood of her donning the green shirt again seemed as slim as diving into the ocean’s depths without any equipment.

However, her maternity break prompted the PCB to introduce a clause in central contracts for women cricketers, providing them with 12 months of paid parental leave.

“It wasn’t easy because Fatima needed to be breastfed for nearly two years. Balancing motherly duties with my playing commitments was a challenge – both physically and emotionally. Without the support of my mother, father, and husband, as well as the implementation of this policy, I wouldn’t have been able to continue playing for this long,” Bismah Maroof remarked.

In returning to the sport she loves, Bismah Maroof shattered stereotypes and shattered barriers, proving that motherhood is not a hindrance but rather a source of strength. Her journey serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment for women athletes everywhere, showcasing the power of perseverance and the limitless potential of the human spirit.

Retirement

Just a day before Pakistan women’s first match of the T20I series against West Indies at Karachi Stadium, Bismah announced her decision to hang up her boots via a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“It wasn’t a sudden decision, to be honest. I had long pondered my international retirement, and given that the T20 World Cup is just four months away, it only felt fair that I walked away before the T20I series against West Indies. I wasn’t sure if I could sustain myself until the World Cup, so it was best I made way for the players who deserve a proper run in the lead-up to the World Cup,” Maroof, former Pakistan captain, said.

The classy batter marked her ODI debut against India in 2006 and her T20I debut against Ireland in 2009. She proceeded to feature in 276 international matches, the highest tally for any Pakistan women cricketer. Accumulating a total of 6,262 international runs, which include 33 half-centuries, she also contributed with her right-arm leg-spin, securing 80 international wickets.

Bismah’s retirement note on X read,

I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories. I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now. I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother. I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country. Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever.

About the Author: Bilal Saleem. An Engineer by profession and a cricket lover by passion.