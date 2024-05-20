iOS 18 is Bringing These AI Features to iPhones

Apple is expected to unveil the generative AI-powered iOS 18 next month at the Worldwide WWDC event and we finally have a glimpse of what to expect thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to Gurman, iOS 18 should bring many of the same AI features we already have on Android phones such as AI summarization for articles, image editing features, transcriptions for voice memos, and more.

Some upgrades are coming to Siri’s conversational capabilities as well. Here is what Gurman said:

As part of the changes, the company will improve Siri’s voice capabilities, giving it a more conversational feel, and add features that help users with their day-to-day lives — an approach it calls “proactive intelligence.” That includes services like auto-summarizing notifications from your iPhone, giving a quick synopsis of news articles and transcribing voice memos, as well as improving existing features that auto-populate your calendar and suggest apps.

Gurman noted that Apple will primarily use on-device processing for its AI features but will also use cloud services in data centers equipped with high-end Apple silicon chips made for the Mac. On-device AI processing should improve both latency and privacy.

He also mentioned that, unlike other tech companies, Apple will not include a ChatGPT-like chatbot in its upcoming AI offerings, which goes against previous reports that mentioned Apple’s internal development of an AI chatbot. Apple executives have reportedly acknowledged that they are “playing catch-up” internally.

Expectations are high for Apple’s first major foray into AI, anticipated to be showcased during the previews of its next-generation software updates at the WWDC, starting on June 10.